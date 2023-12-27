Shop shutters in Ayodhya decorated with Hindu-theme artwork, uniform boards

From a temple motif along with 'Jai Shri Ram' chant to Swastika symbol, shutters of shops located along the Ram Path and other prominent streets in Ayodhya have been decorated with Hindu-theme artwork ahead of the consecration ceremony in January.

The work has been done by local authorities as part of the efforts to deck up the city for the 'pran pratishtha' that will take place on January 22, a senior official said.

The Ram Path, a name now given to a redeveloped 13-km road that connects Sahadatganj and Naya Ghat, has a large number of shops on both sides.

The stretch from Birla Dharmshala to Naya Ghat is currently dotted with vendors selling saffron flags bearing 'Jai Shri Ram', images of Lord Ram, Ram Durbar, and an artistic rendition of the upcoming Ram temple.

Framed images of Lord Ram and replicas of Ram temple are also being sold by many vendors along this stretch.

As part of the redevelopment carried out in Ayodhya on the last two years or so, this road was widened on both sides and many structures were partially demolished from the front side for the purpose.

Many old buildings are also located on this stretch, and had an ornamental facade.

As part of the redevelopment, a new facade has been lent to the frontage of the structures along this route, bearing a creamish hue while shutters have been largely painted in a uniform dark maroon.

These thematic artworks have been done as part of the efforts to deck up the city for the ''big day on January 22'', a senior official in the PWD of the Uttar Pradesh government said.

''As part of the beautification drive, Ayodhya Development Authority, the DM office and the Ayodhya Commissioner office have all worked in tandem,'' he told PTI.

Shops along the Ram Path and streets leading to the temple site carry uniform boards displaying their names and also the logo of the Ayodhya Development Authority. Each shutter bears one artwork and after the markets close at night, present a very different view of the area.

Artworks on shutters of shops located along Ram Path include a temple silhouette with a chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Swastika symbol, images of a conch, a mace, or 'Shri Ram' written in Hindi in a calligraphic style, a fluttering saffron flag, a Sun, bow and arrow, and images of 'tilak' as sported by followers of different sects of Hinduism.

At many places along the Ram Path, a whole row of shops stand in a straight line, and these artworks painted thematically have heightened the spiritual quotient of the temple town.

Near Birla Dharmshala, while a restaurant is located on the first floor of a two-storey building, three shops are located on the ground floor, bearing designs of a temple with 'Jai Shri Ram' chant, a vertical standing mace, and a Swastika symbol, respectively.

In its front is a two-storey market, and each shutter carries a Hindu-theme artwork, producing a grid that stands out visually.

Many passersby and devotees stop by to admire or take pictures of these artwork.

Ram Babu, who works at a sweet shop shows the thematic artwork done on the shop neighbouring his, and says, it has been ''done by artists'' through government authorities.

As he shuts his shop at night, a white 'conch' emerges from the rolling shutter.

Near him, Sunil Kumar Tomar, a doctor, who runs his homeopathy dispensary, says, ''Ayodhya is getting immersed in bhakti of Ram ('Ayodhya Rammayi ho rahi hai')''.

''The artwork on my shutter depicts Lord Hanuman. I was very pleased to see it one fine day, when I came to open my dispensary. Though I was aware of the project, it felt like a nice surprise. I have grown up near Hanumangarhi temple, so this felt wonderful to have the Lord's image in front of my dispensary,'' he told PTI, as he proudly flaunted 'Shri Ram' stamped on his forehead with colours.

From the Ram Path, many other roads lead from it towards Ramjanmabhoomi temple site, and were named Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path and Bhakti Path, among others by government authorities as part of redevelopment.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path will connect Birla Dharmashala to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple via Sugreev fort.

A grand gateway with two ornamental stone-made structures on either side is getting completed, with workers toiling day and night to finish it.

This is located in front of Birla Dharmshala at the starting point of the road that begins from the Ram Path and leads to the site of the temple.

New facade work has been done on buildings located on a street near Hanumangarhi temple too, bearing bright ochre hue, complemented with new ornament lamp posts.

On Tuesday, a group of artists were making these artworks on a few shutters of shops in this street.

One artwork depicted images of a mace, a trident, an 'Ohm' symbol, and Lord Hanuman -- all woven artistically into one design on a shutter.

Brand new ornamental lamp posts have been installed on the median of the Ram Path too, with their tops bearing religious symbols.

Chants of 'Sita Ram' emerging out of temples heightens the spiritual feel of this holy city with less than a month left for the consecration ceremony.

