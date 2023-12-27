Left Menu

Forest official dies of snake bite in TN

PTI | Erode | Updated: 27-12-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 16:01 IST
Forest official dies of snake bite in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A forest official died after he was bitten by a snake when he tried to catch it from a house in this district, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Prashanth (22) working with the Anti-Poacher Squad of the Forest Department, along with two others of the squad tried to catch the snake that entered into the house of Ponnusamy at Sanichandai area, Bhavani taluk on Tuesday evening.

The snake bit Prashanth and he fell down. He was immediately rushed to Bhavani Government Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Bhavani police are investigating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023