Left Menu

HUDCO inks pact with Guj govt to invest Rs 14,500 cr to finance housing, urban infra projs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 17:25 IST
HUDCO inks pact with Guj govt to invest Rs 14,500 cr to finance housing, urban infra projs
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned HUDCO on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with the Gujarat government to invest up to Rs 14,500 crore for financing of housing and urban infrastructure projects.

The state government intends for overall development of Gujarat by implementing various housing and infrastructure projects, according to a regulatory filing.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has ''executed a memorandum of understanding with the State Government of Gujarat for an investment up to Rs 14,500 crore for financing the housing and urban infrastructure projects in the state of Gujarat,'' the filing said.

Being a techno-financial institution, HUDCO is in the business of providing financial assistance for housing and urban development projects in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023