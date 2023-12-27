Left Menu

TDB provides ₹18.08 lakh to Om Banana Craft Pvt Ltd for Innovative Banana Fibre Extraction Project

Om Banana Craft’s founder’s ingenious approach as a grassroots and farmer-innovator tackles the challenges faced by farmers, presenting a mechanized solution to the issue of banana waste.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:07 IST
TDB provides ₹18.08 lakh to Om Banana Craft Pvt Ltd for Innovative Banana Fibre Extraction Project
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move towards fostering grassroots innovation and sustainable agricultural practices, the Technology Development Board (TDB) extends financial support of ₹18.08 lakh to M/s Om Banana Craft Private Limited, Madurai for their innovative project, "Modernized Equipment Development for Banana Fibre Extraction & Value Addition."

 

Banana plants, revered for their versatility, generate outer sheaths that often go to waste. Recognizing the untapped potential in banana waste, Mr. Murugesan, a visionary farmer-entrepreneur and the driving force behind Om Banana Craft, developed a mechanized process for banana fibre extraction and rope-making. This innovation not only streamlines the laborious process but also significantly increases production, contributing to a sustainable and eco-friendly initiative.

Om Banana Craft’s founder’s ingenious approach as a grassroots and farmer-innovator tackles the challenges faced by farmers, presenting a mechanized solution to the issue of banana waste. The patented "Banana Fibre Processing Machine & its operation method" stands as a testament to the commitment to easing the labour-intensive process, simultaneously enhancing rope production and deriving additional products from banana sheaths.

By utilizing banana ropes, women in local communities skilfully craft products such as mats, bags, and lampshades, contributing to both domestic markets and international exports. This transformative initiative not only provides economic opportunities for these women but also allows them to engage in handcraft work while fulfilling their family responsibilities.

The sustainable practice of procuring banana pseudo stems directly from local farmers extends beyond economic benefits. This approach actively addresses environmental concerns linked to the disposal of banana plant waste, creating a harmonious balance between economic viability and ecological responsibility.

Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, expressed the board's commitment to support innovative projects that promote sustainable farming practices and rural development. He remarked, "M/s Om Banana Craft Pvt Ltd., through its forward-thinking approach, showcases how agro-waste can be transformed into valuable products, contributing to a greener and economically vibrant future." “TDB remains dedicated to backing initiatives that not only drive technological advancements but also positively impact the lives of farmers and rural communities, aligning with the government's vision of empowering the agricultural sector, he added”.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023