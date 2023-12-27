Left Menu

Arunachal Guv calls for concerted efforts to ease traffic snarls in state capital

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:12 IST
Arunachal Guv calls for concerted efforts to ease traffic snarls in state capital
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing concern over frequent traffic snarls on the roads in the state capital, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K T Parnaik on Wednesday called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders, including the district administration, police and municipal corporation, to address the issue.

Reviewing at Raj Bhavan issues of traffic congestion and urgent repair of internal roads in capital city Itanagar, the governor emphasised on working in a ''mission mode'', using technology and ''thinking out of the box'' to find solutions.

Parnaik expressed deep concern over the inconvenience caused to common people due to regular traffic jams and potholes on city roads, a Raj Bhavan communiqué said.

He said internal roads should be quickly repaired, vehicles parked on the roadside removed and bypasses and diversions created at choke-points.

The governor urged the Department of Urban Development to plan adequate parking areas along roads to decongest traffic.

He advocated for the removal of encroachments and waste disposal along the Trans Arunachal Highway from Hollongi Airport to the capital city and beyond.

PWD principal secretary, Urban Development commissioner, Deputy Inspector General of Police, deputy commissioners of Capital Region and Papum Pare district and other stakeholders present in the meeting briefed the governor on the issues related to beautification and traffic of the state capital, the communiqué added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023