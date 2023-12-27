Left Menu

Kansai Nerolac Paints agrees to sell land in Mumbai to Runwal Developers for Rs 726 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:16 IST
Kansai Nerolac Paints agrees to sell land in Mumbai to Runwal Developers for Rs 726 cr
Representative Image Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Kansai Nerolac Paints has agreed to sell its land parcel, along with building, at Lower Parel in Mumbai for Rs 726 crore to Runwal Developers.

Kansai Nerolac Paints has said that its board has approved a proposal for ''entering into an Agreement for Sale with Aethon Developers Pvt Ltd, subsidiary of Runwal Developers Pvt Ltd, for the sale of the company's land parcel at Lower Parel together with building thereon, for a consideration of Rs 726 crore.'' Accordingly, the company has entered into an Agreement for Sale with the buyer.

The sale is subject to completion of procedures and approvals as may be necessary in this regard, the company said on Tuesday.

Real estate developers are buying land parcels outright and also entering into joint development agreements (JDAs) with landowners to expand their business amid a rise in housing demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023