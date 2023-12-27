Delhi: Signature View Apartment residents defy MCD's eviction notice

Days after residents of the Signature View Apartment received a notice for eviction by MCD, the building's RWA urged the civic body to serve the ''notice'' to DDA which has been in talks with the residents over an eviction deal. ''We are taken aback by the issuance of notices by MCD after an elapse of eleven months that too when High Court has restrained Delhi Development Authority (DDA) not to take any coercive action,'' the building's resident welfare association said in its reply to the MCD's December 18 notice.

''You have referred the letter dated January 27, 2023 of DDA as the only document but it is beyond any comprehension that how the letter of January 2023 can give you the idea of intense exercise undertaken by DDA for arriving at outcome which requires active role, participation and cooperation of the residents/occupiers/owners,'' it said.

The apartment complex in Mukherjee Nagar, built in 2007-09 with 336 MIG and HIG flats, has some construction issues and is up for demolition by the Delhi Development Authority.

The DDA had earlier offered to pay the residents rent only if all 336 flats are vacated. The RWA challenged the condition citing its inability to get all 336 flat owners to handover their keys at once, and requested the authority to bring down the 100 per cent eviction clause to 75 per cent, in the hope the rest will follow the suit soon.

The RWA in its reply asked MCD to issue a similar notice under Section 348 to DDA too, so that the eviction and demolition process can start. ''DDA has not handed over the buildings or the campus to MCD and hence MCD has no role. Considering the above, we submit not to proceed against the notice dated December 18,'' the reply read.

