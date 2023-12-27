US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens muted due to lack of catalysts at year end
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 20:05 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened muted on Wednesday in the absence of any strong cues to keep up the optimism around the prospects of early rate cuts that pushed the S&P 500 closer to its all-time high in the previous session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.71 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 37,518.62.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.30 points, or 0.03%, at 4,773.45, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 15.09 points, or 0.10%, to 15,089.66 at the opening bell.
