Left Menu

Atishi directs officials to ensure timely construction of courtrooms in Delhi

Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday directed the public works and law departments to ensure timely construction of courtrooms as she reviewed the governments plan to build 188 courtrooms in the city.Atishi has directed the officials to prepare detailed plans, ensuring timely construction of district courts to address the citys courtroom shortfall.No delays to be tolerated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 20:47 IST
Atishi directs officials to ensure timely construction of courtrooms in Delhi
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday directed the public works and law departments to ensure timely construction of courtrooms as she reviewed the government's plan to build 188 courtrooms in the city.

Atishi has directed the officials to prepare detailed plans, ensuring timely construction of district courts to address the city's courtroom shortfall.

''No delays to be tolerated. PWD (public works department) and Law department are directed to work on a war footing for Delhiites to have essential judicial infrastructure within deadlines. Speedy and accessible justice is a fundamental right for every Indian and our government is committed to ensuring ample courts for judicial relief,'' she said.

She said that courtrooms must be built with essential facilities for the comfort and convenience of judges, lawyers and citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023