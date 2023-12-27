Atishi directs officials to ensure timely construction of courtrooms in Delhi

Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday directed the public works and law departments to ensure timely construction of courtrooms as she reviewed the government's plan to build 188 courtrooms in the city.

Atishi has directed the officials to prepare detailed plans, ensuring timely construction of district courts to address the city's courtroom shortfall.

''No delays to be tolerated. PWD (public works department) and Law department are directed to work on a war footing for Delhiites to have essential judicial infrastructure within deadlines. Speedy and accessible justice is a fundamental right for every Indian and our government is committed to ensuring ample courts for judicial relief,'' she said.

She said that courtrooms must be built with essential facilities for the comfort and convenience of judges, lawyers and citizens.

