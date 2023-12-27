LST Collaboration discovers most distant AGN at very high energies

The Large-Sized Telescope (LST) Collaboration, comprising over 400 scientists and engineers from 67 different institutions across twelve countries, recently announced via an Astronomer's Telegram (ATel) the detection of the source OP 313 at very high energies with the LST-1.

LST-1 observed OP 313 between December 10 and 14, prompted by an alert from the Fermi-LAT satellite indicating unusually high activity in the low-energy gamma-ray range. This activity was further confirmed in the optical range by different instruments. Impressively, with just four days of data, the LST Collaboration successfully detected the source above 100 Gigaelectronvolts (GeV), an energy level a billion times higher than visible light.

OP 313 is classified as a Flat Spectrum Radio Quasar (FSRQ), a subtype of Active Galactic Nuclei (AGN). So far, only nine quasars are known at very high energies, and OP 313 is now the tenth.

While OP 313 was previously known at lower energies, this marks the LST-1's first scientific discovery above 100 GeV. With this discovery, OP 313 now holds the title of being the most distant AGN ever detected by a Cherenkov telescope, positioned at a redshift of 0.997 or approximately 8 billion light years away. It is also the second most distant source ever detected at very high energies.

According to the researchers, observing celestial sources at very high energies presents unique challenges due to the Extragalactic Background Light (EBL), emitted by all objects beyond our Milky Way galaxy. The EBL interacts with very high-energy gamma rays, making their observation challenging. However, the optimized sensitivity of the LST-1 in the CTAO's low energy range, between 20 and 150 GeV, where gamma rays are less affected by the EBL, facilitated the study of OP 313 at unprecedented energy levels

The LST Collaboration plans to continue observing OP 313 with the LST-1, expanding the dataset to refine their analysis. A more precise analysis of this source will allow scientists to improve their understanding of the EBL, study the magnetic fields within this type of source or delve into fundamental intergalactic physics.