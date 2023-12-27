Left Menu

Soccer-Rangers and Aberdeen matches postponed due to Storm Gerrit

"Despite the Ibrox playing surface being in good condition and ready to host the match, adverse weather conditions on the A9 means our visitors have been unable to reach Glasgow," Rangers said on X. Wednesday's three remaining SPL fixtures are due to go ahead.

Rangers and Aberdeen were forced to postpone their Scottish Premiership games on Wednesday after Storm Gerrit made it impossible for the visiting teams to travel, the SPL announced. Rangers' match against Ross County at Ibrox and the Aberdeen versus Motherwell game were called off with no new date set.

Snowfall, rainfall and powerful winds have hit the A9, leading to closures and stand-stills along sections of Scotland's longest road. "Despite the Ibrox playing surface being in good condition and ready to host the match, adverse weather conditions on the A9 means our visitors have been unable to reach Glasgow," Rangers said on X.

Wednesday's three remaining SPL fixtures are due to go ahead.

