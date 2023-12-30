Left Menu

Flash floods kill 21 people in South Africa's coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, police say

Flash floods killed over a dozen people in the small town of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal province, South African officials said on Saturday.As of Friday, 29 December 2023, a total of 21 bodies have been recovered, said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.The floods hit the town on Christmas Day, destroying about 1400 homes, with the death toll expected to rise as an unconfirmed number of people are still missing, he said.

"As of Friday, 29 December 2023, a total of 21 bodies have been recovered," said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

The floods hit the town on Christmas Day, destroying about 1400 homes, with the death toll expected to rise as an unconfirmed number of people are still missing, he said. Search and rescue teams have been scouring rivers to recover bodies, Netshiunda added. The operation is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Tragedy hit one family in Ladysmith set to bury seven of its members who were killed when floods swept their vehicle into the river. Rescue teams recovered the bodies of Vincent Msimango, his wife, two children, brother and niece, and nephew earlier this week, local news outlet Eyewitness News reported on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Nata province has witnessed devastating floods lately. In June, heavy rainfall triggered deluges that killed seven people, and another seven went missing, in and around the city of Durban.

In April last year, devastating floods hit the coastal province killing more than 440 people.(AP) RUP RUP

