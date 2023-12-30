Two children dead after attack on Russian city of Belgorod - governor
Two children were killed and several people were injured as a result of a Ukrainian strike on the centre of the Russian provincial capital of Belgorod, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.
Gladkov said a residential area had been hit.
