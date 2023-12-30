Left Menu

Three killed in UP accident as dense fog in several districts reduces visibility

Najibabad in Bijnor district was the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-12-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 18:29 IST
Three people were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh as dense fog enveloped several districts, especially during the early hours of Saturday, reducing visibility to less than 50 metres and hindering vehicular traffic.

Police said three people on a motorcycle died and two were injured in Gonda district when a private bus hit the two-wheeler from behind amid reduced visibility due to the thick fog cover. The accident occurred on the Colonelganj-Belsar-Nawabganj Road near Chakraut in the the Colonelganj area late on Friday, they said.

While one person was identified as 45-year-old Dashrath Lal Shukla of Pandey Chauraha, the identities of the other two people on the motorcycle are yet to be ascertained, the police added.

The police administration across the state is taking measures to prevent accidents caused by the dip in visibility.

According to a statement issued by the Met office on Friday, 30 districts, including Lucknow, are to be affected by dense fog -- especially during the nights and mornings -- on Saturday and Sunday.

The mercury also dipped across the state on Saturday. Najibabad in Bijnor district was the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius, the Met office said. Muzaffarnagar and Basti recorded minimum temperatures of 6.7 degrees Celsius and 6.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Districts in the Bareilly, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions also recorded an extreme drop in day temperatures.

