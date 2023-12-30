Light 'Shri Ram Jyoti' at home on Jan 22 to celebrate Deepawali: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony here on January 22, stressing the strength of ''vikas'' (development) and ''virasat'' (heritage) will take the country forward.

He appealed to people to light special diyas -- Shri Ram Jyoti -- in their homes to celebrate the day of 'pran pratishtha' at Ram temple as 'Deepawali' and said the campaign to speed up work for building a developed India is getting a new energy from the city of Ayodhya.

There was a time Lord Ram was ''living under a tent'', but now he will get a concrete house like the four crore poor people who got pucca houses, he said, addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a renovated railway station and an airport in the city. Modi said that for any country to reach new heights of development it will have to preserve its heritage, and it is for this reason that India today is moving ahead by assimilating the new and the old.

''Our heritage inspires us, shows us the right path. Therefore, today's India is moving forward by assimilating both the old and the new. Today, not only Ram Lalla has got a pucca house, but four crore poor people have also got pucca houses,'' he said.

''Today, India is not only beautifying its pilgrimage sites but is also dominating the world of technology,'' he said. ''The joint strength of 'vikas' (development) and 'virasat' (heritage) will take Bharat ahead in the 21st century.'' ''Today in the country, not only Kedar Dham has been revived, but more than 315 new medical colleges have also been built. Today, not only Mahakal Mahalok has been constructed in the country, but more than two lakh water tanks have also been built to supply water to every house,'' he said.

While people are eager to come to Ayodhya on January 22 it is not possible for everyone to visit on the same day, he said. Only those who have been invited should come on the day and others can follow later on, the prime minister appealed to the people.

''It is my 'karbaddh prarthana' (prayer with folded hands) because everyone wishes that they (people) themselves should come to Ayodhya to witness the event of January 22, but you also know that it is not possible for everyone,'' he said.

The prime minister said the entire world is eagerly waiting for the historic moment on January 22. ''Hence, the immense enthusiasm ('atee-utsaah') among the residents of Ayodhya is quite natural. I am a worshipper of every particle of the soil of India and of every person of India. And, I am also eager like you,'' Modi said.

He also appealed to the people of the city to take a pledge to make Ayodhya the cleanest city of India. ''This is the responsibility of the residents of Ayodhya.'' ''We have to make a new resolution for the country, fill ourselves with new energy. For this, all of you should light Shri Ram Jyoti in your homes on January 22 and celebrate Deepawali. Now people from all over the country and the world will come to Ayodhya every day and this will continue till eternity ('anant kaal').

He also requested people to run a cleanliness drive at all religious sites and temples across the country from January 14-22.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present on the occasion.

Paying tributes to Maharshi Valmiki, after whom the newly built Ayodhya airport is named, Modi said, ''The Ramayana written by Maharshi Valmiki is the knowledge path that leads us to Prabhu Shri Ram.'' ''In modern India, Maharshi Valmiki International Airport (in) Ayodhya Dham will link us to the 'divya' (divine), 'bhavya' (grand) and 'navya' (new) Ram Mandir.'' On the trains that he flagged off earlier in the day, Modi said the ''trishakti'' of Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat is going to rejuvenate the railways.

Modi said December 30 holds special significance in the history of the country.

''On this day in 1943, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hoisted the flag in Andaman and declared independence. Today, on such an auspicious day, we are taking forward the resolve of the aazadi ka amrit kaal.'' ''Today, the campaign to speed up work for building a developed India is getting a new energy from the city of Ayodhya,'' he said.

During his visit, the prime minister made a sudden stopover at a woman's house who holds the distinction of being the 10th-crore beneficiary of the the Ujjwala Yojana.

''Today I got the opportunity to have tea at the house of the 10th-crore beneficiary of the Ujjwala Gas Connection.'' Only 14 crore gas connections were given in five decades, but his government gave 18 crore, including 10 crore free of cost under the Ujjawala scheme, in a decade, he said.

