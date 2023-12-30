Left Menu

Thane: Eight child labourers rescued from garment factory in Ulhasnagar

A total of eight child labourers have been rescued from a ready-made garment factory situated in Ulhasnagar town in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.They were rescued after the police and an NGO raided the jeans manufacturing unit in Gaikwadpada area on December 28, the district administration said. The rescued children are in the age group of 13 to 17 years who were employed by the factory owner, an official release said.

A total of eight child labourers have been rescued from a ready-made garment factory situated in Ulhasnagar town in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

They were rescued after the police and an NGO raided the jeans manufacturing unit in Gaikwadpada area on December 28, the district administration said. The rescued children are in the age group of 13 to 17 years who were employed by the factory owner, an official release said. Seven of them are natives of Uttar Pradesh and one is from Nepal. ''They are currently shifted to the remand home. They will be produced before the Juvenile Board. They will be rehabilitated after due procedure,'' it said.

