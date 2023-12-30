Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia- EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 23:05 IST
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Papua, Indonesia on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 46 km (28.5 miles), the EMSC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
- Mediterranean Seismological Centre
- Papua
- EMSC
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesia and Japan agree on removing more trade barriers
Indonesian transgender models shine spotlight on pollution with plastic fashion
Hundreds of residents on Indonesian island protest growing arrival of Rohingya refugees by sea
Indonesia's Varnion taps Nokia to modernize broadband network
5 more boats packed with refugees approach Indonesia's shores, the air force says