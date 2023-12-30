Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia- EMSC
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Papua, Indonesia on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 39 km (24.23 miles) the EMSC said. EMSC earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.2, with a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles).
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami after the quake.
