Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia- EMSC

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Papua, Indonesia on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 39 km (24.23 miles) the EMSC said. EMSC earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.2, with a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles).

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami after the quake.

