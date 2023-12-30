Left Menu

CM Shinde performs ground-breaking ceremony of cluster development scheme in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-12-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 23:46 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday performed the ground-breaking ceremony of a cluster development scheme in the Wagle Estate area here.

Shinde, who started his political career as a local corporator, recalled that he had launched several agitations seeking permission for cluster development schemes in Thane.

Following the death of 18 people in the Siraj building crash incident, where he personally worked to clear the debris, he decided that the city needed cluster redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

