UKMTO receives report of incident near Yemen's Hodeidah - advisory note

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 31-12-2023 00:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 00:54 IST
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Saturday received a report of an incident approximately 55 nautical miles (nM) south west of Yemen's Hodeidah port, adding that authorities are investigating.
Vessels are advised to transit with caution, UKMTO added.
