Advised rest by doctors, Mamata postpones a week's engagements

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees scheduled programmes over the next one week were on Sunday postponed after she was advised to rest by doctors following a medical procedure on her right shoulder, an official said.Banerjee was supposed to attend a programme of her party TMC at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on January 2.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 18:52 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's scheduled programmes over the next one week were on Sunday postponed after she was advised to rest by doctors following a medical procedure on her right shoulder, an official said.

Banerjee was supposed to attend a programme of her party TMC at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on January 2. She was also supposed to visit the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas on January 3 to oversee the preparations of Gangasagar Mela, and was scheduled to chair an administrative meeting in nearby Joynagar the next day.

''Doctors have prescribed her rest. All her engagements will be postponed accordingly. She requires fewer movements which will help her to recover quickly,'' the official said.

Banerjee underwent a ''small operative procedure'' on her right shoulder at the SSKM Hospital on Friday.

The programmes are likely to be rescheduled to the week after, the official said, adding that the new dates are yet to be finalised.

Banerjee was also supposed to virtually inaugurate on Tuesday four police stations in South 24 Parganas district's Bhangar, which have been brought under the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Police.

