Magnitude 4.8 quake hits Indonesia's West Java Island - geophysics agency

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's West Java Island on Sunday, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said.

The quake's epicentre was 2 km (1.25 miles) northeast of Sumedang in West Java province, at a depth of 5 km, the agency added.

There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)