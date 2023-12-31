Magnitude 4.8 quake hits Indonesia's West Java Island - geophysics agency
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's West Java Island on Sunday, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said.
The quake's epicentre was 2 km (1.25 miles) northeast of Sumedang in West Java province, at a depth of 5 km, the agency added.
There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths.
