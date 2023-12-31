Left Menu

Magnitude 4.8 quake hits Indonesia's West Java - geophysics agency

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 20:25 IST
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's West Java province on Sunday, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said.

The quake's epicentre was 2 km (1.25 miles) northeast of Sumedang in West Java province, at a depth of 5 km, the agency added. There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

