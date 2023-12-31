Left Menu

2 dead as under-construction building collapses in Ballabhgarh

The house-owner, Lakhanpal, and a mason, Ravindra, were dead while one labourer is still being treated at the hospital, said the DCP.After locals informed the police, a rescue team was pressed into service which deployed four fire brigade vehicles and an earth-mover.Those trapped were pulled out of the debris and sent to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for treatment. The injured labourer is still critical at the hospital, police said.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 31-12-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:20 IST
2 dead as under-construction building collapses in Ballabhgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A house-owner and a mason were killed when a portion of an under-construction building in Ballabhgarh collapsed on Sunday, police said. A labourer was also seriously injured in the incident at the house in Adarsh colony, located on the Malerna Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Duggal said construction work was going on on the roof of the second floor of the building when the girder bent and the roof came down around 03.00 PM due to the accumulation of debris.

''Six people including the landlord, mason and labourers got buried under the debris. Three labourers were rescued. The house-owner, Lakhanpal, and a mason, Ravindra, were dead while one labourer is still being treated at the hospital,'' said the DCP.

After locals informed the police, a rescue team was pressed into service which deployed four fire brigade vehicles and an earth-mover.

Those trapped were pulled out of the debris and sent to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for treatment. The injured labourer is still critical at the hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024