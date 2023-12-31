2 dead as under-construction building collapses in Ballabhgarh

A house-owner and a mason were killed when a portion of an under-construction building in Ballabhgarh collapsed on Sunday, police said. A labourer was also seriously injured in the incident at the house in Adarsh colony, located on the Malerna Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Duggal said construction work was going on on the roof of the second floor of the building when the girder bent and the roof came down around 03.00 PM due to the accumulation of debris.

''Six people including the landlord, mason and labourers got buried under the debris. Three labourers were rescued. The house-owner, Lakhanpal, and a mason, Ravindra, were dead while one labourer is still being treated at the hospital,'' said the DCP.

After locals informed the police, a rescue team was pressed into service which deployed four fire brigade vehicles and an earth-mover.

Those trapped were pulled out of the debris and sent to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for treatment. The injured labourer is still critical at the hospital, police said.

