Rajasthan to witness dense fog for next 3-4 days

There is a strong possibility of cold day conditions being recorded at some places in the northern parts during the next 48 hours, Jaipur Met department director Radheshyam Sharma said.He said that there is a strong possibility that the weather in the state will remain mainly dry for the next 5-6 days.On Sunday, the lowest temperatures were recorded in Sriganganagar with maximum temperature at 11.7 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-01-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing dense fog in Rajasthan is likely to continue for the next three to four days, a Met department official said on Sunday.

Very dense fog with visibility of less than 200 metres is also likely to be recorded at isolated places in the northern parts of the state in the next 48 hours, the official said.

''Due to the effect of dense fog, the maximum temperature of the day is likely to be recorded at 3-6 degrees Celsius below the average. There is a strong possibility of cold day conditions being recorded at some places in the northern parts during the next 48 hours,'' Jaipur Met department director Radheshyam Sharma said.

He said that there is a strong possibility that the weather in the state will remain mainly dry for the next 5-6 days.

On Sunday, the lowest temperatures were recorded in Sriganganagar with maximum temperature at 11.7 degrees Celsius. This was followed by a maximum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius in Sangaria of Hanumangarh.

Other major cities of the state recorded temperatures between 14 and 26 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

