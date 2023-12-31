Left Menu

German chancellor tours flooded regions in the northwest, praises authorities and volunteers

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-01-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:55 IST
German chancellor tours flooded regions in the northwest, praises authorities and volunteers
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took a helicopter flight on Sunday to check the flooded regions in the northwest of the country, where rivers have swelled and overflowed homes, roads and fields after weeks of heavy rain.

In recent days, hundreds of people have been evacuated from affected areas in northern and eastern Germany as a precaution.

Scholz landed in the morning in the town of Verden in Lower Saxony where dikes along rivers were soaked with water and close to bursting in some parts of the state.

Talking to reporters near the Aller river which has flooded parts of Verden, Scholz thanked ''the police, the fire department, the federal agency for technical relief and the German Armed Forces” for their joint efforts.

“It is important that we stick together,” he said.

The chancellor also expressed gratitude to the “countless citizens of our country who are now sacrificing their time and putting themselves in danger to ensure safety for us all.” Thousands of volunteers have helped fill and distribute millions of sandbags used to protect homes from the floods, said the governor of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, who accompanied Scholz on his tour of the hard-hit region.

In Haren in the region of Emsland close to the Dutch border, emergency services used sandbags to repair part of a dike on Sunday night. In Wathlingen near the city of Celle, hundreds of people helped stabilize parts of a dike that was washed out, German news agency dpa reported.

In the eastern state of Thuringia, the county of Mansfeld-Suedharz declared a state of emergency on Sunday as several villages on the Helme river were threatened by the rising waters, dpa reported, where around 130 emergency staffers also secured a heavily soaked dike with thousands of sandbags to keep it from bursting.

Lauding the combined efforts, Scholz said, ''I believe that this shows that there is solidarity in our country and a willingness to stick together.” The chancellor also promised the federal government would help support affected states and local authorities in coping with the crisis “to the best of its ability''.

In the summer of 2021, Germany and Belgium were hit by deadly floods that killed more than 230 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024