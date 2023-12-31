Left Menu

Magnitude 4.8 quake hits Indonesia's West Java, no casualties

A series of shallow earthquakes hit Indonesia's West Java province on Sunday with the biggest at magnitude 4.8 during night causing residents to flee their homes, damage to buildings but no casualties, local authorities said. The quake's epicentre was 2 km (1.25 miles) northeast of Sumedang in West Java province at a depth of 5 km, while two previous quakes were in smaller magnitude, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 23:34 IST
Magnitude 4.8 quake hits Indonesia's West Java, no casualties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A series of shallow earthquakes hit Indonesia's West Java province on Sunday with the biggest at magnitude 4.8 during night causing residents to flee their homes, damage to buildings but no casualties, local authorities said.

The quake's epicentre was 2 km (1.25 miles) northeast of Sumedang in West Java province at a depth of 5 km, while two previous quakes were in smaller magnitude, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. Authorities in Sumedang said no casualties had been recorded so far, but three residents suffered minor injuries and there had been damage to houses and two hospitals where patients had to be evacuated to emergency tents.

BMKG asked residents and local authorities to stay vigilant because of the risk of aftershocks and advised people to avoid hilly areas due to the risk of landslides. Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", an area of high seismic activity that rests atop multiple tectonic plates.

In November 2022, more than 300 people died after a magnitude 5.6 quake hit the town of Cianjur in West Java province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024