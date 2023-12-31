West Bengal celebrates New Year's Eve amid festive fervour

People across West Bengal celebrated the year's last day, soaking in the festive fervour with picnics, visits to popular destinations and eating out.

In state capital Kolkata, people thronged Park Street as the sun set. Long queues were seen outside pubs, restaurants and bars, which were brimming with guests, young and old alike.

Several people visited churches, including the St Paul's Cathedral in Kolkata and Bandel Church in Hooghly district, while some chose to just laze away or partying with friends and family in the comfort of their own homes.

People, accompanying their children, also visited the Alipore Zoo here, the Botanical Gardens in Howrah, Princep ghat on the banks of the Hooghly river, and the picnic spots in Diamond Harbour, Kolaghat, Maithon dam, various places in the Dooars and the foothills in northern Bengal from the morning to make the most of the last day of the year, which was a Sunday.

The Mall in Darjeeling town and Kalimpong -- famous for their bakeries, were all decked up for a gala celebration with live bands and concerts. Tourists and local people thronged these places as the evening set in to make the most of the festive mood.

Despite environmental concerns, celebrations were held with firecrackers across Kolkata and the nearby areas in the evening.

Tight security arrangements were made in Kolkata and other cities and towns of the state, officials said.

