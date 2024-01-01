Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of early New Year's Day attacks

Ukraine's shelling of the city of Donetsk in early New Year's Day hours killed three people, a Russian-installed official in the eastern region of Ukraine said, while Ukrainian officials said Russia launched another air attack at some of its regions. Seven people were also injured in "heavy shelling" by Ukrainian forces of the centre of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the broader Donetsk region of which the Donetsk city is the administrative centre, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's air force said that Russia launched a new overnight air attack, targeting Mykolaiv, Odesa and Dnipro regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)