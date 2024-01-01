Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 10:30 IST
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1

Indonesia will impose a new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan. 1, adding to an excise tax to help curb vaping, the finance ministry said on Saturday. Southeast Asia's largest economy has set the additional tax at 10% of the excise tariff for electronic cigarettes, the ministry said in a statement.

Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA

Reckitt Benckiser Group's Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) is voluntarily recalling select batches of Nutramigen Powder from the U.S. market due to a possibility of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria in product sampled outside the United States, the Food and Drug Administration said on Sunday.

Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula for the dietary management of Cows Milk Allergy (CMA) in 12.6- and 19.8-ounce cans, went through extensive testing by MJN and tested negative for the bacteria, the FDA said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

