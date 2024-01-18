Odd News Roundup: Dog DNA detectives trace owners not scooping the poop in Italian province; Guinness World Records reviews evidence related to 'world's oldest dog' title and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Dog DNA detectives trace owners not scooping the poop in Italian province

An Italian province is turning to DNA tests to tackle the scourge of dog mess on the streets. Once a dog DNA registration database is up and running, street cleaners and health officials in Bolzano will be able to collect abandoned poop, have it genetically tested and then trace the owners who will face fines of 50 to 500 euros ($54 to $540).

Guinness World Records reviews evidence related to 'world's oldest dog' title

Guinness World Records (GWR) said on Tuesday it was conducting a formal review of the "world's oldest dog" title it gave to a Portuguese dog named Bobi who died last year. The move follows complaints by veterinarians who raised doubts over his age. Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro Alentejano who spent his life in a village in central Portugal. GWR originally said the creature lived for 31 years and 165 days, breaking a record held since 1939 by an Australian cattle-dog that died at 29 years and five months.

