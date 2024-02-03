Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Shanghai-backed firm raises $933 million to build satellite constellation; Bones from German cave rewrite early history of Homo sapiens in Europe

Until now, the oldest Homo sapiens remains from northern central and northwestern Europe were about 40,000 years old. Shanghai-backed firm raises $933 million to build satellite constellation Shanghai municipal government-backed Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST) has raised 6.7 billion yuan ($933 million) for the construction of a low-orbit satellite constellation, one of its investors said on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2024 02:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Shanghai-backed firm raises $933 million to build satellite constellation; Bones from German cave rewrite early history of Homo sapiens in Europe
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Bones from German cave rewrite early history of Homo sapiens in Europe

Bone fragments unearthed in a cave in central Germany show that our species ventured into Europe's cold higher latitudes more than 45,000 years ago - much earlier than previously known - in a finding that rewrites the early history of Homo sapiens on a continent still inhabited then by our cousins the Neanderthals. Scientists said on Wednesday they identified through ancient DNA 13 Homo sapiens skeletal remains in Ilsenhöhle cave, situated below a medieval hilltop castle in the German town of Ranis. The bones were determined to be up to 47,500 years old. Until now, the oldest Homo sapiens remains from northern central and northwestern Europe were about 40,000 years old.

Shanghai-backed firm raises $933 million to build satellite constellation

Shanghai municipal government-backed Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST) has raised 6.7 billion yuan ($933 million) for the construction of a low-orbit satellite constellation, one of its investors said on Thursday. The series A capital raise was led by a fund set up by the National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund (NMTUF), CAS Star said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024