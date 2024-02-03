Science News Roundup: Shanghai-backed firm raises $933 million to build satellite constellation; Bones from German cave rewrite early history of Homo sapiens in Europe

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Bones from German cave rewrite early history of Homo sapiens in Europe

Bone fragments unearthed in a cave in central Germany show that our species ventured into Europe's cold higher latitudes more than 45,000 years ago - much earlier than previously known - in a finding that rewrites the early history of Homo sapiens on a continent still inhabited then by our cousins the Neanderthals. Scientists said on Wednesday they identified through ancient DNA 13 Homo sapiens skeletal remains in Ilsenhöhle cave, situated below a medieval hilltop castle in the German town of Ranis. The bones were determined to be up to 47,500 years old. Until now, the oldest Homo sapiens remains from northern central and northwestern Europe were about 40,000 years old.

Shanghai-backed firm raises $933 million to build satellite constellation

Shanghai municipal government-backed Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST) has raised 6.7 billion yuan ($933 million) for the construction of a low-orbit satellite constellation, one of its investors said on Thursday. The series A capital raise was led by a fund set up by the National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund (NMTUF), CAS Star said in a statement.

