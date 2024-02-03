Left Menu

NASA spacecraft to buzz close by Jupiter's volcanic moon Io today

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-02-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 11:53 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAJuno)

NASA's Juno spacecraft is set to make a super-close flyby of Io, one of Jupiter's most intriguing moons, known for its intense volcanic activity on Saturday, February 3. This flyby is expected to provide unprecedented views and insights into Io's volcanic features.

Io, the innermost of Jupiter's Galilean moons, is the most volcanically active body in our solar system. Io's surface is constantly reshaped by eruptions from hundreds of volcanoes, which is primarily due to the intense gravitational pull from Jupiter, causing tidal heating of the moon's interior.

During the upcoming flyby, Juno will come within about 930 miles (1,500 kilometers) of Io's surface.

During Juno's most recent approach to Io, the spacecraft captured breathtaking imagery of the moon's night side, brilliantly illuminated by "Jupitershine" - a phenomenon that occurs when sunlight, reflected off Jupiter's vast cloud tops, lights up Io's darkened hemisphere.

The Juno spacecraft has been monitoring Io’s volcanic activity from distances ranging from about 6,830 miles (11,000 kilometers) to over 62,100 miles (100,000 kilometers), and has provided the first views of the moon’s north and south poles. The spacecraft has also performed close flybys of the icy Jovian moons Ganymede and Europa.

Since it arrived at Jupiter in July 2016, Juno has provided invaluable data, revealing the complexities of Jupiter's atmosphere, its auroras, and now, its influence on Io. This mission underscores the importance of robotic explorers in unlocking the mysteries of our solar system. As Juno continues its journey around Jupiter, each flyby brings us closer to understanding the dynamics of this giant planet and its moons, showcasing the wonders of our cosmic neighborhood.

 

