NASA spacecraft to buzz close by Jupiter's volcanic moon Io today
NASA's Juno spacecraft is set to make a super-close flyby of Io, one of Jupiter's most intriguing moons, known for its intense volcanic activity on Saturday, February 3. This flyby is expected to provide unprecedented views and insights into Io's volcanic features.
Io, the innermost of Jupiter's Galilean moons, is the most volcanically active body in our solar system. Io's surface is constantly reshaped by eruptions from hundreds of volcanoes, which is primarily due to the intense gravitational pull from Jupiter, causing tidal heating of the moon's interior.
During the upcoming flyby, Juno will come within about 930 miles (1,500 kilometers) of Io's surface.
During Juno's most recent approach to Io, the spacecraft captured breathtaking imagery of the moon's night side, brilliantly illuminated by "Jupitershine" - a phenomenon that occurs when sunlight, reflected off Jupiter's vast cloud tops, lights up Io's darkened hemisphere.
Since it arrived at Jupiter in July 2016, Juno has provided invaluable data, revealing the complexities of Jupiter's atmosphere, its auroras, and now, its influence on Io. This mission underscores the importance of robotic explorers in unlocking the mysteries of our solar system. As Juno continues its journey around Jupiter, each flyby brings us closer to understanding the dynamics of this giant planet and its moons, showcasing the wonders of our cosmic neighborhood.
On Feb. 3, the #JunoMission will buzz close by Jupiter's volcanic moon Io. In this view from Juno's most recent flyby, the moon's night side is lit by "Jupitershine," sunlight reflected by the planet. https://t.co/zARMKto0VIImage processed by citizen scientist Emma Wälimäki pic.twitter.com/188n7uwsLb— NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) February 2, 2024
