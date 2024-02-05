Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Eisai expects 1,500 Alzheimer's patients in China launch, sees 'huge' growth; Abbott Labs must face lawsuit over PediaSure height claims and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Abbott Labs must face lawsuit over PediaSure height claims

A judge has rejected Abbott Laboratories' effort to dismiss a New York City grandmother's lawsuit claiming it misled consumers into believing its PediaSure Grow & Gain nutrition drinks were "clinically proven" to help children grow taller. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said on Friday that Joanne Noriega's complaint set forth "strong, evidence-backed reasons" to doubt Abbott's claim that clinical studies supported its marketing claims.

Exclusive-Eisai expects 1,500 Alzheimer's patients in China launch, sees 'huge' growth

Japan’s Eisai aims to roll out its groundbreaking Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi to 1,500 people in China later this year, but expects growth to accelerate significantly in 2025 as diagnosis methods change, a company spokesperson told Reuters. More convenient Alzheimer's blood tests expected to be ready then could help Eisai reach a bigger share of China’s estimated 17 million people with early-stage disease, the spokesperson said.

Swiss hospitality school closes after measles outbreak

Switzerland's famed hospitality management school, Ecole Hotelier de Lausanne (EHL), closed its campus in Lausanne on Saturday after cases of measles were discovered among students. "We have been compelled to close the Lausanne campus from Feb. 3 to Feb. 18 inclusive," the school said in a statement posted to its website.

