Left Menu

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-02-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 13:04 IST
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday
Image Credit: NASA
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, February 6 for a Falcon 9 launch of NASA's PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) mission to orbit. The mission is scheduled to lift off no earlier than 1:33 a.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

A live webcast of the PACE mission will begin on NASA+ and NASA Television about 45 minutes before liftoff.

This will be the fourth flight of Falcon 9's first stage booster supporting NASA's PACE mission, which previously launched Crew-7, CRS-29, and one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the reusable first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Once launched, NASA's PACE satellite will observe ocean ecosystem health, clouds, and tiny airborne particles called aerosols, such as smoke and dust to help better understand how the ocean and atmosphere interact.

Using three onboard instruments called the Ocean Color Instrument, Spectro-polarimeter for Planetary Exploration, and the Hyper-Angular Rainbow Polarimeter No.2, the mission will collect data on clouds, aerosols, and phytoplankton growth that can determine ocean color. By measuring the color and amount of light, scientists can better understand the types and locations of microscopic algae, which are vital to the health of Earth’s oceans and marine life.

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024