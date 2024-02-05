Left Menu

NASA technology to revolutionize spacecraft landing on extraterrestrial worlds

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-02-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 22:48 IST
NASA technology to revolutionize spacecraft landing on extraterrestrial worlds
Image Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
  • Country:
  • United States

Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lunar lander carrying several NASA science and technology payloads, including the Navigation Doppler Lidar (NDL), will launch to the Moon's South Pole later this month.

Developed by NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, NDL is a guidance system that uses laser pulses to precisely measure velocity and distance. It has the potential to revolutionize landing spacecraft on extraterrestrial worlds.

During the IM-1 mission, NASA will demonstrate NDL's capabilities in the lunar environment. It will serve as a backup to Intuitive Machines' primary navigation and landing systems to ensure a precise touchdown on the Moon's surface.

Why laser?

NASA landers have traditionally relied on radar, using radio waves, for determining direction and speed. However, smaller craters and boulders that are commonly found on the Martian surface could hide from detection by traditional radio waves and cause unexpected hazards for landers.

"The landers needed the radar sensor to tell them how far they were off the ground and how fast they were moving so they could time their parachute deployment. Too early or too late, the lander would miss its target or crash into the surface," said Dr. Farzin Amzajerdian, NDL project manager at NASA Langley.

Additionally, radio waves cannot independently measure velocity and range, which is important, states Aram Gragossian, electro-optics lead for NDL at NASA Langley, who joined the team about six years ago.

NDL offers several advantages over radar. It uses a laser to measure altitude to within a few feet and relies on the Doppler effect to determine direction and speed to within a few centimeters per second, or less than one-tenth of a mile per hour.

To conclude, NASA's Artemis mission will take humans back to the Moon after more than 50 years and NASA's Navigation Doppler Lidar technology will ensure a safe landing and reduce overall cost.

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024