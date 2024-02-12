Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drugs tied to benefit after hip replacement; Novo Nordisk's controlling shareholder plans to invest about $35 billion by 2030 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novo Nordisk's controlling shareholder plans to invest about $35 billion by 2030

Novo Holdings, the controlling shareholder of Danish obesity drugmaker Novo Nordisk, plans to invest about $35 billion by 2030, CEO Kasim Kutay told Reuters in an interview on Monday. Novo Holdings would invest about $5 billion a year in the next five years, and that could go up to $7 billion a year by 2030, Kutay said.

Weight-loss drugs tied to benefit after hip replacement

New diabetes and weight-loss drugs may benefit patients undergoing hip replacement, without adding to complication risks, according to preliminary data released on Monday at a large meeting of orthopedic surgeons. In one study reviewing use of Ozempic - the brand name for Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide prescribed for hard-to-control diabetes – the drug was associated with 44% lower odds of developing an infection of the newly implanted joint, after other risk factors were taken into account, researchers said. Semaglutide is sold under the name Wegovy for weight-loss.

Children traumatised by Nepal quake need aid to rebuild lives - UNICEF

About 68,000 children and their families who survived Nepal’s deadliest quake in eight years need further humanitarian aid to rebuild their lives, UNICEF said on Sunday, 100 days after the tremors that devastated parts of west Nepal. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck two districts of Jajarkot and Rukum West in the remote western region of the Himalayan country on Nov. 3, killing at least 154 people, more than half of them children.

