SpaceX eyes double Falcon 9 launches on Wednesday

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-02-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 12:39 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, February 14, for two Falcon 9 launches from Florida and California. Up first, a Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Starlink mission liftoff is targeted for 4:30 p.m. PT, with backup opportunities available until 5:54 p.m. This is the second flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A second Falcon 9 rocket carrying the USSF-124 mission to low-Earth orbit is scheduled to launch at 5:30 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This will be the seventh launch of the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and four Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 2 (LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A live webcast of both Falcon 9 missions will begin on X @SpaceX about 15 minutes before liftoff.

