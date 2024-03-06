Science News Roundup; Russia says it is considering putting a nuclear power plant on the moon with China; Archaeologists in Egypt unearth section of large Ramses II statue and more

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Italy to host main control centre for EU satellite constellation

A space centre in the heart of Italy is set to host the main control site for the low-orbit IRIS² (pronounced 'Iris squared') EU satellite constellation, Italy's industry minister said on Monday. The Fucino Space Centre, close to the town of l'Aquila and one of the world's largest space centres for civilian use, will be expanded to include control operations for IRIS², Adolfo Urso told a press conference.

Russia says it is considering putting a nuclear power plant on the moon with China

Russia and China are considering putting a nuclear power plant on the moon from 2033-35, Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday, something he said could one day allow lunar settlements to be built. Borisov, a former deputy defence minister, said that Russia and China had been jointly working on a lunar programme and that Moscow was able to contribute with its expertise on "nuclear space energy".

Archaeologists in Egypt unearth section of large Ramses II statue

A joint Egyptian-U.S. archaeological mission has uncovered the upper part of a huge statue of King Ramses II during excavations south of the Egyptian city of Minya, Egypt's tourism and antiquities ministry said on Monday. The limestone block is about 3.8 metres (12.5 feet) high and depicts a seated Ramses wearing a double crown and a headdress topped with a royal cobra, Bassem Jihad, head of the mission's Egyptian team, said in a statement.

