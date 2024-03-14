Left Menu

Reuters Science News Summary

New research examines menopause in these whales, with findings that may help explain why this phenomenon evolved, given that it is known in just six of the 6,000-plus mammal species living today.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 10:29 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX's third Starship test flight gets FAA green light

The FAA on Wednesday granted SpaceX a license to test-launch the company's Starship rocket system from Texas, according to the agency's website, paving the way for another early demonstration of a spacecraft crucial to Elon Musk's satellite launch business and NASA's moon program. "The FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy and financial responsibility requirements," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which oversees launch site safety, said in a statement.

Why did menopause evolve? New study of whales gives some clues

Menopause is a rare trait among Earth's species, known to exist in only a few. Humans are one. Killer whales and four other toothed whales are the others. New research examines menopause in these whales, with findings that may help explain why this phenomenon evolved, given that it is known in just six of the 6,000-plus mammal species living today. It might be titled: the tale of the helpful grandma whale.

Japanese firm Space One's Kairos rocket explodes on inaugural flight

Kairos, a small, solid-fuel rocket made by Japan's Space One, exploded just seconds into its inaugural launch on Wednesday as the firm tried to become the first Japanese company to put a satellite in orbit. The setback for Space One and the rocket industry in Japan comes as the government and investors ramp up support for the sector amid a national security buildup and skyrocketing demand for commercial satellites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

