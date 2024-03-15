Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; Study documents headaches experienced by astronauts in space and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it will oversee a SpaceX-led investigation into a mishap involving both the booster and the Starship vehicle. SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight on its third try earlier on Thursday, making it much farther than before with a cruise through low orbit before being destroyed during a return to Earth.

SpaceX Starship disintegrates after completing most of third test flight

SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight through space on its third try on Thursday, getting farther than ever before, but disintegrated on its return to Earth. During a webcast of the flight, SpaceX commentators said mission control lost communication with Starship from two satellite systems simultaneously while the spacecraft was re-entering the planet's atmosphere at hypersonic speed.

South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future

South Korean researchers have grown beef cells in rice grains in what they say is a major step towards achieving a sustainable, affordable and environmentally friendly source of protein that could replace farmed cattle for meat. Professor Jinkee Hong of Yonsei University in Seoul, who led the research published in the journal Matter this month, said the "beef rice" is the first product of its kind. It uses grain particles as the base for cultivating animal muscle and fat cells.

Antarctic scientists warn of bird flu spread as penguin cases confirmed

Scientists in Antarctica are warning of the spread of deadly H5N1 avian flu virus after the disease was first confirmed on the frozen continent's mainland last month and has since been detected in local penguin and cormorant populations. The spread of the virus, which has decimated bird populations worldwide and hit South American wild bird and marine mammal populations hard, has raised alarm about the potential impact on Antarctica's huge penguin colonies.

China launch of DRO-A/B satellite on Wednesday not successful - state media

China's launch of a DRO-A/B satellite from Xichang satellite launch centre on Wednesday was not successful, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday. The satellite did not enter the designated orbit, Xinhua said.

Study documents headaches experienced by astronauts in space

Research in the expanding field of space medicine has identified many ways in which a microgravity environment and other factors can meddle with the human body during space missions. A new study has added to the field by showing that astronauts are more likely to experience headaches in space than previously known. The study involved 24 astronauts from the U.S., European and Japanese space agencies who traveled aboard the International Space Station for up to 26 weeks. All but two of them reported experiencing headaches in space.

Why did menopause evolve? New study of whales gives some clues

Menopause is a rare trait among Earth's species, known to exist in only a few. Humans are one. Killer whales and four other toothed whales are the others. New research examines menopause in these whales, with findings that may help explain why this phenomenon evolved, given that it is known in just six of the 6,000-plus mammal species living today. It might be titled: the tale of the helpful grandma whale.

Chemicals in plastics far more numerous than previous estimates, report says

At least 3,000 more chemicals are in plastics — from food packaging to toys to medical devices — than previously estimated by environmental agencies, a report published on Thursday found, raising questions over pollution and consumer safety. While the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) had previously identified around 13,000 plastic chemicals, the report by a team of European scientists found more than 16,000 chemicals in plastics — a quarter of which are thought to be hazardous to human health and the environment.

Japanese firm Space One's Kairos rocket explodes on inaugural flight

Kairos, a small, solid-fuel rocket made by Japan's Space One, exploded just seconds into its inaugural launch on Wednesday as the firm tried to become the first Japanese company to put a satellite in orbit. The setback for Space One and the rocket industry in Japan comes as the government and investors ramp up support for the sector amid a national security buildup and skyrocketing demand for commercial satellites.

(With inputs from agencies.)