Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness

Nigerian swimmer Akinrodoye Samuel has tried to raise awareness on mental health in Africa's most populous nation, swimming nearly 12 km (7.45 miles), the length of the longest bridge in Lagos where many people have jumped to their deaths. Samuel, a swimming coach, said he was moved by the experience of a friend who nearly took his own life due to depression.

South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Monday his government is open to talks with doctors who oppose his plan to increase medical school admissions, while accusing critics of offering no reasonable alternative to ease a doctor shortage. In a 50-minute address to the country, Yoon signalled his willingness for the first time to seek a compromise on his medical reform proposals after the government called for dialogue with striking doctors.

Activist investor Ancora secures two Elanco board seats, Bloomberg News reports

Investment firm Ancora Holdings has reached an agreement with Elanco Animal Health to add two of its director candidates to the company's board, Bloomberg News reported late on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Elanco, which makes medicines and vaccinations for pets and livestock will add Ancora nominees Craig Wallace and Kathy Turner to its board of directors, the report said.

Japanese authorities inspect second Kobayashi Pharma factory after deaths

Health authorities searched a second Kobayashi Pharmaceutical factory in western Japan on Sunday after the company reported five deaths possibly tied to dietary supplements, an official said. The inspection in Wakayama prefecture follows one on Saturday in Osaka, expanding the investigation into the drugmaker's use of "Beni-Koji" red yeast materials.

Japanese health officials searched a Kobayashi Pharmaceutical factory on Saturday after the drugmaker reported five deaths possibly linked to dietary supplements using red yeast rice, an official said. The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and the City of Osaka jointly inspected the factory in Osaka that had made the supplements containing "Beni-Koji" red yeast, suspected of having caused health damage, the ministry official said.

