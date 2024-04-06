Science News Roundup: Forecasts for cloudy skies cast shadow over North American solar eclipse; India's space startup Agnikul delays maiden rocket launch again and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu

Has bird flu already killed hundreds, if not thousands of penguins in Antarctica? That's what researchers are seeking to find out after a scientific expedition last month found at least 532 dead Adelie penguins, with thousands more thought to have died, according to a statement from Federation University Australia.

Explainer-Total solar eclipse 2024: When is it and what to expect?

The moon will blot out the sun for millions of people in North America along a path crossing from Mexico into the United States and then Canada in a total solar eclipse occurring on Monday, April 8. Here is an explanation of the solar eclipse, where it will be visible, and what to expect.

India's space startup Agnikul delays maiden rocket launch again

Indian aerospace startup Agnikul Cosmos postponed the maiden launch of its Agnibaan rocket again, people at the launch site said on Saturday, citing technical issues. The company postponed the liftoff while conducting pre-launch checks, the people said. The rocket maker delayed the Agnibaan launch last month without giving a clear reason.

China, Thailand sign pacts on outer space, lunar outposts

China and Thailand signed initial pacts on Friday to co-operate on the peaceful use of outer space and international lunar research stations, the Chinese space agency said. The countries aim to form a joint working group on space exploration and applications, encompassing data exchanges and personnel training, according to the memorandums of understanding.

Explainer-How Monday's total solar eclipse affects U.S. grid operators

Electric grids across the U.S. are anticipating a rapid decline in solar generation during Monday's total solar eclipse, which will span multiple states. NASA estimates the path of totality - when the sun is fully blocked by the moon - will last from 1:30 pm CDT (1830 GMT) to 2:35 pm CDT in the U.S.

Forecasts for cloudy skies cast shadow over North American solar eclipse

Cloudy skies forecast for Monday could spell disappointment for many of the millions of North Americans hoping to glimpse the continent's first total solar eclipse since 2017, possibly turning this spellbinding celestial phenomenon into a dud. Some regions that more typically experience fair skies in April within the "path of totality" - the narrow corridor where the moon can be seen obscuring the entire face of the sun - appear to have the gloomiest weather outlook for Monday.

Texas woman who measures her life in eclipses about to see her 21st

Leticia Ferrer is an "umbraphile" - literally, a shadow lover - but what it really means is that she is a chaser of eclipses. The 63-year-old Texas woman says she has traveled to all seven continents and even the oceans between them in pursuit of total solar eclipses, seeing every one since 1998, and several before then.

