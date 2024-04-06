Left Menu

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch Bandwagon-1 mission to orbit on Sunday

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-04-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 15:58 IST
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch Bandwagon-1 mission to orbit on Sunday
Representative Image. Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX is gearing up to launch Bandwagon-1, a dedicated ridesharing mission carrying multiple payloads to mid-inclination orbit on Sunday, April 7. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the payloads is scheduled to lift off at 7:16 p.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The rocket will carry 11 spacecraft including KOREA's 425Sat, HawkEye 360’s Clusters 8 & 9, Tyvak International’s CENTAURI-6, iQPS’s QPS-SAR-7 TSUKUYOMI-II, Capella Space’s Capella-14, and Tata Advanced Systems Limited’s TSAT-1A.

The first stage booster of this particular Falcon 9 has been used in 13 previous missions including SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, and nine Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the first stage booster at Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station,

The live webcast of the Bandwagon-1 mission will be available on SpaceX's X account about 10 minutes before liftoff.

 

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024