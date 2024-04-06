SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch Bandwagon-1 mission to orbit on Sunday

SpaceX is gearing up to launch Bandwagon-1, a dedicated ridesharing mission carrying multiple payloads to mid-inclination orbit on Sunday, April 7. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the payloads is scheduled to lift off at 7:16 p.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The rocket will carry 11 spacecraft including KOREA's 425Sat, HawkEye 360’s Clusters 8 & 9, Tyvak International’s CENTAURI-6, iQPS’s QPS-SAR-7 TSUKUYOMI-II, Capella Space’s Capella-14, and Tata Advanced Systems Limited’s TSAT-1A.

The first stage booster of this particular Falcon 9 has been used in 13 previous missions including SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, and nine Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the first stage booster at Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station,

The live webcast of the Bandwagon-1 mission will be available on SpaceX's X account about 10 minutes before liftoff.