Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches South Korea's second spy satellite amid race with North; With awe and nuptials, North Americans celebrate total solar eclipse and more

Explainer-Total solar eclipse 2024: When is it and what to expect?

The moon will blot out the sun for millions of people in North America along a path crossing from Mexico into the United States and then Canada in a total solar eclipse occurring on Monday, April 8. Here is an explanation of the solar eclipse, where it will be visible and what to expect.

With awe and nuptials, North Americans celebrate total solar eclipse

People across North America - from a Mexican seashore to breathtaking Niagara Falls on the U.S.-Canada border - cast their eyes skyward on Monday for a total eclipse, cheering the celestial show and, in Arkansas, getting married en masse. Where clear skies prevailed, observers along the direct path of the eclipse were treated to the rare spectacle of the moon appearing as a dark orb creeping in front of the sun, briefly blocking out all but a brilliant halo of light, or corona, around, the sun's outer edge. (Reuters live coverage)

SpaceX launches South Korea's second spy satellite amid race with North

South Korea's defence ministry said on Monday the country's second homegrown spy satellite had entered orbit after its launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch, which comes after Seoul's first spy satellite was put into orbit from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base in December, was livestreamed on social media platforms X and YouTube.

