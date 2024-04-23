Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; UnitedHealth says hackers possibly stole large number of Americans' data and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UN expert warns of mental health risks for Gaza citizens from war

A United Nations expert on Monday warned there was a risk that mental illnesses could manifest themselves years from now among the people of Gaza due to the current conflict. "Of course, we see the physical injury, and because it's physical, one can appreciate the severity of it," said Tlaleng Mofokeng, U.N. special rapporteur on the right to health.

Eli Lilly to acquire manufacturing facility from Nexus Pharma

Eli Lilly said on Monday that it will acquire a manufacturing facility from Nexus Pharmaceuticals to produce injectable medicines. Lilly expects production at the facility based in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, to begin at the end of 2025.

US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy

The U.S. health regulator approved on Monday ImmunityBio's combination therapy to treat a type of bladder cancer, marking an end to the company's efforts to bring its therapy to the market. The agency's green light is a shot in the arm for ImmunityBio, which had reiterated doubts in a regulatory filing last month about its ability to remain in business.

Contaminated cough syrup in Africa no longer available - WHO

A contaminated batch of Benylin Paediatric Syrup is no longer available in the African countries where it was sold, the World Health Organization said on Monday. Earlier this month, Nigeria recalled a batch of children's cough and allergy medicine after tests found that it contained unacceptable levels of the toxin, diethylene glycol.

UnitedHealth says hackers possibly stole large number of Americans' data

UnitedHealth Group said on Monday that hackers stole health and personal data of potentially a "substantial proportion" of Americans from its systems in February, as the largest U.S. health insurer scrambles to contain the damage. The intrusion at its Change Healthcare unit, which processes about 50% of U.S. medical claims, was one of the worst hacks to hit American healthcare and caused widespread disruption in payment to doctors and health facilities.

Drug distributor Cardinal Health to lose OptumRx contracts

Cardinal Health said on Monday its contracts with UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx, one of its largest customers, will not be renewed after they expire at the end of June, sending the drug distributor's shares down about 6%. At least two analysts said rival McKesson would get Optum's contracts. McKesson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Abeona shares tumble as FDA declines to approve skin disorder treatment

Abeona Therapeutics said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had declined to approve its treatment for a rare skin blistering condition, sending its shares down 51% in after-market trading. The health regulator sought certain additional data to satisfy requirements pertaining to chemistry, manufacturing, and controls before the treatment, called pz-cel, can be approved, in its so-called "complete response letter".

Health-harming heat stress rising in Europe, scientists say

Europe is increasingly facing bouts of heat so intense that the human body cannot cope, as climate change continues to raise temperatures, the EU's Copernicus climate monitoring service and the World Meteorological Organization said on Monday. In a report on Europe's climate, Copernicus and the WMO noted last year's extreme conditions, including a July heatwave which pushed 41% of southern Europe into strong, very strong or extreme heat stress - the biggest area of Europe under such conditions in any day on record.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Vanda Pharmaceuticals case over sleep-drug patents

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Vanda Pharmaceuticals to revive patents for its sleep-disorder drug Hetlioz that were previously declared invalid in a dispute with generic drugmakers Teva and Apotex. The justices turned away Vanda's appeal of a ruling by the patent-focused U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit against the company, which in 2018 had sued Teva and Apotex in Delaware for patent infringement after they applied to make generic versions of Vanda's Hetlioz, a circadian-rhythm drug used to treat rare sleep disorders.

New Biden rule protects privacy for women who get abortions

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration issued a final rule on Monday aimed at strengthening privacy protections for women seeking abortions that bans the disclosure of protected health information related to reproductive health. The new rule, issued through the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, strengthens existing provisions under the Health Insurance Portability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) privacy rule.

