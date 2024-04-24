Left Menu

Science News Roundup: NASA chief asks nations to work together on climate change; Factbox-Shenzhou-18 caps over two decades of Chinese human spaceflight

Of the 13 crewed missions, half were visits to China's independently built space station Tiangong, or "Celestial Palace" in Chinese. NASA chief asks nations to work together on climate change NASA is hoping that nations will work together more closely in the future on topics such as climate change, including greenhouse gas emissions, the space agency's head, Bill Nelson, said on Tuesday.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Factbox-Shenzhou-18 caps over two decades of Chinese human spaceflight

China will send three astronauts into low-Earth orbit on Thursday in the country's 13th crewed mission to space, marking more than two decades of Chinese human spaceflight. Of the 13 crewed missions, half were visits to China's independently built space station Tiangong, or "Celestial Palace" in Chinese.

NASA chief asks nations to work together on climate change

NASA is hoping that nations will work together more closely in the future on topics such as climate change, including greenhouse gas emissions, the space agency's head, Bill Nelson, said on Tuesday. Solutions to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions that rapidly warm the planet and drive the climate crisis already exist, but require unprecedented changes at a new scale and pace.

