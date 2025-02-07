Blaze at Okhla Landfill: Swift Response by Fire Services
A fire erupted at Delhi's Okhla landfill site, prompting swift action from the Delhi Fire Services. Videos of the smoke spread rapidly on social media. While initially alarming, the fire was swiftly brought under control by the authorities, minimizing potential hazards.
A fire broke out at the Okhla landfill site on Friday, a Delhi Fire Services official confirmed. Footage showing smoke rising from the landfill quickly spread across social media platforms.
The emergency call reporting the fire was received around 2:45 pm, prompting the dispatch of eight fire engines to the scene. Efforts to extinguish the blaze were promptly undertaken.
An MCD official assured that the fire was minor and swiftly contained. The local police have been informed about the incident as a procedural measure.
