Blaze at Okhla Landfill: Swift Response by Fire Services

A fire broke out at the Okhla landfill site on Friday, a Delhi Fire Services official confirmed. Footage showing smoke rising from the landfill quickly spread across social media platforms.

The emergency call reporting the fire was received around 2:45 pm, prompting the dispatch of eight fire engines to the scene. Efforts to extinguish the blaze were promptly undertaken.

An MCD official assured that the fire was minor and swiftly contained. The local police have been informed about the incident as a procedural measure.

