World's Biggest Sadbhavana Vruddhashram in Rajkot To Undertake a Nation - wide 151 Crore Trees Plantation Drive and Old - Age Home Expansion

Mumbai press meet, Sadbhavana Vruddhashram members Shri Vijay Dobaria and Shri Mital Khetani joined donors Shri Hasubhai Nagrecha & Smt Umiben Radia, who gifted ₹108 crore, to unveil a 151-crore tree drive and free elderly care expansion. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: As a step to strengthen its ongoing elderly community and environment–centred charitable initiatives, Sadbhavna Vruddhashram, a Rajkot–based and the world's biggest old–age home for elderly, poor and sick individuals, has announced to plant 151 crore trees across India with a motive to make entire India 'Green'. In another initiative, Sadbhavna Vruddhashram has announced plans to construct the world's largest free care and old-age home facility by building seven 11-storey buildings at Rampar on Rajkot–Jamnagar Road at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

Plans the Rs 400 Crore Expansion with the World's Biggest Free Care, Old–Age Home Facility to House 5,000 Elderly • To Provide Old Age Home Free Care to the Elderly, Childless and Poor from Maharashtra and All Other Parts of India • Pujya Morari Bapu's Ramkatha to be held in Ghatkopar from 22nd to 30th November to support the Initiative • MLA Shri Paragbhai Kishorbhai Shah and family to serve as the "Manorathi" • Vinubhai Bachubhai Nagrecha (London) Donates Rs 108 Crore for the new Project Shri Vijay Dobariya, Founder of Sadbhavna Vruddhashram, who is popularly known as 'The Green Man' or 'Van Pandit' and Shri Mital Khetani, Advisor of Sadbhavna Vruddhashram, along with other key members, announced these two major initiatives at a Press Conference in Mumbai today. On the occasion, eminent members and guests such as Shri. Hasubhai Nagrecha, Smt. Umiben Radia, Shri Dhirendra Kanabar, and Shri Govind Bhanushali were present. Sadbhavna Vruddhashram felicitated Shri Hasubhai Nagrecha and Smt Umiben Radia, whose family generously donated Rs 108 crore to the expansion of the old-age home.

Out of these two mega initiatives, Sadbhavna Vruddhashram's ongoing efforts of environmental conservation will go on a national level, where it will plant 151 crore trees across India, out of which three crore trees will be planted initially alone in Maharashtra. The expansion of an old-age home will make its existing free–of–cost old–age home facility accessible to all needy, unprivileged, disabled, abandoned, and lonely elderly from across India who need continuous care, accommodation, and medical support. It is the world's largest old-age home, with 1,400 rooms, and features the finest infrastructure to provide lifelong care to over 5,000 bedridden and helpless elderly individuals who can access the facility from any corner of the country. Also, the Institute will provide a free–care old–age home facility to elderly individuals from Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

For constructing the new complex of an old-age home, the London–based Vinubhai Bachubhai Nagrecha family (Hasubhai Nagrecha and Umiben Radia) has generously donated Rs 108 crore for this world's largest old-age home.

To support Sadbhavna Vruddhashram's mission with the intention of spreading devotion and fostering greenery across the nation, Pujya Sant Morari Bapu's 'Manas Vande Mataram' Ramkatha will be held at Acharya Atre Maidan, Ghatkopar, starting from Saturday, 22nd November, till Sunday, 30th November, with Katha sessions beginning from 10 AM onwards. The Manorathi - Principal Hosts - of this divine event are Shri Paragbhai Kishorbhai Shah, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Maharashtra Assembly and family.

Announcing these two ambitious programmes, Shri Vijay Dobariya, Founder of Sadbhavna Vruddhashram, said, "In the last ten years, Sadbhavna Vruddhashram has planted and nurtured 1.10 crore trees, including 40 Lakh protected trees and 70 Lakh trees grown using the Miyawaki forest technique. Going forward, we aim to plant and sustain over 151 crore trees across India. Further, considering the increasing need for old–age homes for elderly people from across India, a new and expansive old-age home consisting of seven 11-storey buildings is being constructed in Rajkot." Spread across 15 acres, this state-of-the-art, old-age home will include a Temple, Annapurna dining hall, a library, an Exercise Area, a Yoga Hall, a Medical Center, Gardens, and a Community Hall with all essential amenities provided under one roof for the ease of elderly people for free of cost.

Talking about the plans of planting trees, Shri Dobariya added, "Sadbhavna Old-Age Home aspires to plant, nurture and grow more than 15 crore trees in Gujarat and over 151 crore trees across India. In the coming days, 150 such forests will be created across Gujarat with the support of the government, various institutions, donors, volunteers, government bodies and companies." Explaining the rationale behind these unique initiatives, Shri Mital Khetani, Advisor of Sadbhavna Vruddhashram, said, "Planting trees is easy, but caring for them is difficult. At our organisation, we plant and protect the trees by taking complete responsibility for their maintenance, including watering trees planted in public spaces. Further, a free and modern shelter will provide a dignified place to live to the childless, disabled, bed-ridden and abandoned elderly people where they will receive all kinds of facilities."

