Kashmir Stag's Remarkable Revival: Conservation Efforts Bear Fruit

The Hangul population in Kashmir has seen a significant increase, thanks to conservation efforts at a breeding center. The Wildlife Board highlighted this success, alongside wildlife clearance for various projects, while urging sustainable biodiversity management and eco-tourism promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:34 IST
  • India

The Kashmir Stag, locally known as Hangul, has witnessed a heartening population boost in recent years, officials announced. This resurgence at the breeding center in south Kashmir underscores the Department of Wildlife Protection's effective conservation strategies.

Officials report the Hangul population at the Tral Breeding Centre now stands at 323, a notable rise from 127 in 2008. This growth was lauded at the sixth Wildlife Board meeting, headed by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. The board also assessed and cleared various projects, including 4G expansions and habitat restoration initiatives.

Emphasizing biodiversity and wildlife habitat management, Lt. Governor Sinha called for promoting eco-tourism and sustainability, especially among students. The board also explored compensation for farmers affected by wildlife-related damage to their crops, reflecting a comprehensive approach to conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

